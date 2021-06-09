$8.83 Million in Sales Expected for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will report sales of $8.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.50 million and the highest is $9.30 million. Strongbridge Biopharma reported sales of $7.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year sales of $36.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.38 million to $37.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $62.08 million, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $66.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 72.48% and a negative net margin of 136.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBBP. JMP Securities cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

NASDAQ SBBP opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.61. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

