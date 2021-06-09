$8.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will post sales of $8.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.36 billion. Performance Food Group reported sales of $5.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year sales of $29.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $29.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $32.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.83 billion to $33.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFGC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Performance Food Group stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.56. 1,198,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,039. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Earnings History and Estimates for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

