$8.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will post sales of $8.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.36 billion. Performance Food Group reported sales of $5.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year sales of $29.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $29.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $32.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.83 billion to $33.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFGC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Performance Food Group stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.56. 1,198,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,039. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

