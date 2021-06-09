7,265 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after buying an additional 873,411 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 308,237 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after purchasing an additional 233,905 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,420,000 after purchasing an additional 109,157 shares during the period.

ARKK traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.76. The stock had a trading volume of 357,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,816,392. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $60.61 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.20.

