7,088 Shares in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $102,251,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $54,975,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $10,791,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $7,391,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $5,223,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of AVIR opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.06. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $94.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -46.10.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

