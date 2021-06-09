$7.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will announce sales of $7.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Two analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.36 billion. Netflix posted sales of $6.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $29.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.47 billion to $30.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.00 billion to $35.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie cut their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $529,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP increased its stake in Netflix by 32.0% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 6,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $492.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Netflix has a 12 month low of $412.45 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $218.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $513.27.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.