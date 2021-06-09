$7.15 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will post sales of $7.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.37 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 341.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $28.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.60 billion to $30.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $39.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $46.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 51,286 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,765 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,687 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,860 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

