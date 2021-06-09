$7.15 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will post sales of $7.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.37 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 341.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $28.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.60 billion to $30.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $39.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $46.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 51,286 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,765 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,687 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,860 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.