667 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Purchased by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMP opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

