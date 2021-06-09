5,964 Shares in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 420.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 81,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $53,627.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,273,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $886,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,248,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AGO opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

