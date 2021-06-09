$59.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will report sales of $59.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.00 billion and the highest is $61.18 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $53.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $191.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.13 billion to $194.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $205.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $198.25 billion to $210.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,030 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,959. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,319. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $374.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

