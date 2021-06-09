$525.31 Million in Sales Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to report sales of $525.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $522.32 million to $527.70 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $464.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on AMRX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In related news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,676. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

