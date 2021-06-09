$5.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will post $5.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.09 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $3.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $22.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.99 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.24 billion to $22.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,281,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.35.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

