4D pharma (LBPS) & Its Competitors Critical Analysis

4D pharma (NASDAQ: LBPS) is one of 831 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare 4D pharma to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

4D pharma has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 4D pharma’s rivals have a beta of 1.29, indicating that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 4D pharma and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 4D pharma $690,000.00 -$30.50 million -20.22 4D pharma Competitors $1.73 billion $125.43 million -2.90

4D pharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than 4D pharma. 4D pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares 4D pharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 4D pharma N/A -813.36% -170.06% 4D pharma Competitors -2,669.14% -117.59% -28.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 4D pharma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 4D pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 4D pharma Competitors 4612 17601 38755 766 2.58

4D pharma presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 246.19%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 50.20%. Given 4D pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 4D pharma is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of 4D pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of 4D pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

4D pharma rivals beat 4D pharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About 4D pharma

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease. It also develops products candidates, including MRx1299 for solid tumors, MRx0005 for neurodegeneration, MRx0006 for rheumatoid arthritis, and MRx0002 for multiple sclerosis. The company develops MicroRx platform to discover new LBP candidates for major diseases. 4D pharma plc has a collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to conduct a clinical trial evaluating the combination of Keytruda and MRx0518 in patients with solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Schosween 18 Limited. 4D pharma plc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

