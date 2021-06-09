4,134 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,134 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Masco by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Masco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in Masco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist boosted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

