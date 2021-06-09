3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.08. 3D Systems reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDD. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $109,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,312.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524,647.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,573 shares of company stock worth $565,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $561,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $85,463,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,151 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 161.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,547 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $58,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,384 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $55,082,000 after acquiring an additional 200,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.