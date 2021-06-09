38,319 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,000. Fiserv accounts for about 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $722,901,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $594,904,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in Fiserv by 14,762.0% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,066,000 after buying an additional 3,254,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.55. 223,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,315,489. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

