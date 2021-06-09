360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $36.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.57. 360 DigiTech has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 26.08%. Analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after buying an additional 37,295 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after purchasing an additional 433,445 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

