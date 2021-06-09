3,358 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,100 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 368.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,458 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Shares of MU opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.