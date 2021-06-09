32,191 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Shares of MPC opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.