$32.77 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will post $32.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.45 million to $33.09 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $34.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $131.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.90 million to $134.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $127.10 million, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $130.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 17.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 142,157 shares during the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,694. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $96.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

