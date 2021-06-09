$311.48 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to post sales of $311.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $310.00 million and the highest is $312.85 million. Wix.com reported sales of $236.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded down $5.13 on Friday, reaching $266.04. 453,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,239. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $209.00 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Wix.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wix.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

