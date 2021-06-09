30,684 Shares in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in LexinFintech by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in LexinFintech by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in LexinFintech by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in LexinFintech by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.87. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.36.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. Research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

