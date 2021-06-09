$30.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will report sales of $30.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.44 billion. Centene reported sales of $27.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $121.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.13 billion to $123.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $124.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.61 billion to $128.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.04.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,283. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $74.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Centene by 57.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,669,000 after acquiring an additional 250,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Centene by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,421,000 after acquiring an additional 719,038 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

