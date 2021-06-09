$3.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to post sales of $3.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 263.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $15.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $17.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $24.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.37. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

