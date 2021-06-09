$267.07 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report sales of $267.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $267.00 million and the highest is $267.29 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $207.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.92.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.66. 855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,622. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.98. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $163.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $55,841,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 333.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,156,000 after acquiring an additional 426,321 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 120.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,589,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,193,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,350,000 after purchasing an additional 103,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

