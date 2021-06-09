25,953 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.