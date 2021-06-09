$237.38 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce sales of $237.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $233.04 million and the highest is $241.70 million. The Simply Good Foods reported sales of $215.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $937.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $948.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $996.20 million, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,187. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.51.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

