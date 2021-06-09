236,292 Shares in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 236,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SLM as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in SLM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its position in SLM by 6.9% during the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in SLM by 3.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.38%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

