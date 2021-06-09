$206.87 Million in Sales Expected for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will post sales of $206.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $209.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $201.79 million. Purple Innovation posted sales of $165.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $883.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $860.33 million to $900.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 68.88%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRPL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.05. 694,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,834. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,905.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

