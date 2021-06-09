2,032 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,032 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 386,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,443 shares of company stock valued at $44,694,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

AMAT opened at $135.86 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

