2,005 Shares in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Purchased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPX. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000.

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $122.20 on Wednesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $77.83 and a 52 week high of $137.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.89.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

