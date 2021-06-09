20,000 Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Acquired by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. HSBC accounts for about 0.1% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 529.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.03. 42,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,811. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.70.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC has been the topic of several research reports. Investec lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.