$2.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $6.31. Alibaba Group posted earnings of $2.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $11.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $20.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $29.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.32. 10,207,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,889,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.96. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $204.39 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $577.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

