$18.32 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to announce $18.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.92 billion. General Electric posted sales of $17.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $77.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.56 billion to $80.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $83.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.10 billion to $87.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,935 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

GE traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.90. 43,930,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,336,008. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $122.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.22, a PEG ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

