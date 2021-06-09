$165.81 Million in Sales Expected for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to post $165.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.55 million and the highest is $166.07 million. Resources Connection posted sales of $178.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full-year sales of $623.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.75 million to $623.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $678.58 million, with estimates ranging from $672.69 million to $684.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Resources Connection had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGP remained flat at $$15.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,167. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

