$14.45 Million in Sales Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will announce sales of $14.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full year sales of $99.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.10 million to $124.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $365.85 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $506.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Lion Electric.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a $20.00 target price on shares of The Lion Electric and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins started coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. National Bank of Canada started coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

LEV stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31. The Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Lion Electric by 497.2% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after buying an additional 2,013,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,840,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,978,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Lion Electric by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

