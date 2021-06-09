$137.86 Million in Sales Expected for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to announce sales of $137.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.64 million. Mimecast reported sales of $115.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $573.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $562.36 million to $579.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $651.88 million, with estimates ranging from $647.00 million to $664.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIME. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,319.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,486,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 960,500 shares in the company, valued at $40,802,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,500 shares of company stock worth $10,545,990 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,276,000 after buying an additional 513,322 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,080,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,674,000 after buying an additional 156,369 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,472,000 after buying an additional 210,498 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after buying an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,302,000 after buying an additional 78,149 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 114.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

