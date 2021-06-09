$130.05 Million in Sales Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will report $130.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $135.94 million. Landec reported sales of $156.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $528.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $529.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $555.98 million, with estimates ranging from $530.91 million to $568.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.75 million.

LNDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Landec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Landec stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. Landec has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $372.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25, a PEG ratio of 246.20 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Burgess acquired 5,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $50,399.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James G. Hall acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 39,151 shares in the company, valued at $415,783.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 112,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,710. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Landec by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,928,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,038,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in Landec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,905,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Landec by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 92,128 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Landec by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 559,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Landec by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,139,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

