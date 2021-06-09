12,640 Shares in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Separately, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth $3,000,000.

Shares of FRSGU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.00.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

