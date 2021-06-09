1,248 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,461,500 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $217.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.80. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

