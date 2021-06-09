1,101 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,101 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $603.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $581.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $656.03. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.70 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.19.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

