105,979 Shares in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Workhorse Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,503,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at $31,671,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 23,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 592.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 173,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WKHS shares. Cowen downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

