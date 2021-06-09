$102.96 Million in Sales Expected for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will report $102.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.52 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year sales of $460.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.95 million to $461.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $517.00 million, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $521.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.18 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GCMG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $10.88. 39,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33. GCM Grosvenor has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.05.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

