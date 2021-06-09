100,000 Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Purchased by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 408.3% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 983,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 789,868 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 151,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 40,762 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 436,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 13,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 18.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 564,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 86,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 75,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,562. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.64.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

AGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

