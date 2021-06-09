100 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 669.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total transaction of $17,328,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $492,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,951.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,323 shares of company stock valued at $49,397,337. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.64.

NYSE TWLO opened at $317.20 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.53 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $342.08. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

