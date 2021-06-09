$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will report $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year sales of $8.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SC. Compass Point raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SC stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.