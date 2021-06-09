$1.77 EPS Expected for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.88. Crown posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $6.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCK. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $124,947,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,475 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,441,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,811,000 after acquiring an additional 797,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,297,000 after purchasing an additional 707,418 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crown stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,015. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Crown has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $114.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Crown announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

