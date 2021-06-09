$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will report $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. APA posted sales of $752.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 99.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full year sales of $6.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $7.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 57.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 3,220.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth $48,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APA opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 4.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

