$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $6.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $390,813.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BIG traded up $4.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.31. 1,492,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $72.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

