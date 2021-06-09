$1.40 EPS Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Crane reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CR. DA Davidson increased their target price on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

NYSE CR traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.58. 4,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.19. Crane has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $99.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

