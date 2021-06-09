$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to report $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Kemper posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kemper by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,960,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,187,000 after purchasing an additional 102,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,225,000 after purchasing an additional 233,035 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,974,000 after purchasing an additional 96,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kemper by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Kemper by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 787,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.72. Kemper has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

